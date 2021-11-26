Ericka Nicole Dennison, 34, of Broadway, VA passed away November 22, 2021 in Broadway.
She was born October 19, 1987 in Harrisonburg, to Dawn Renee Fulk Dennison of Broadway and Robert Dennison of St. Louis, Missouri.
Ericka worked in the custodial department at V.M.R.C. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Broadway, and loved her Lord. She also loved animals.
Surviving in addition to her parents, are her grandparents, Denver “June Bug” and Anne Fulk of Broadway; aunts, Penny Ann Hupp of Broadway, Crystal Lee Fulk of Frederick, MD; step-father, Larry Childers of Missouri; half- brother, Cameron Childers of Missouri; two other-half brothers; great uncle, Vic Fulk and wife Shirley; cousins, Vicky Lynn and Charlie; and many aunts and uncles that loved her.
The body was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 675 Early Drive, Broadway, VA 22815; or Plains District Memorial Museum, P.O. Box 601, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
