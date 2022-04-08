Erma Dean Davis, age 85, of Harrisonburg, passed away at White Birch Communities on April 6, 2022. A daughter of the late George W. and Willie A. Lilly Dean, she was born in Rockingham County on June 21, 1936.
Mrs. Davis was a longtime member of Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg. She was previously employed with Appalachian Physical Therapy until retiring. Erma loved gardening and tending to her flowers.
Surviving are two sons, Allen Davis and wife, Crystal, of Harrisonburg and Jeffrey Davis and wife, Melissa, of Port Republic; a daughter, Linda Simmons of Mount Crawford; three sisters, Shelby Landes, Margaret Lam and Phyllis Fulk; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Edward Davis, in 2006; two sisters, Reba Dean and Evelyn Wyant and two brothers, Norman “Ray” Dean and Charles N. Dean.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren with Pastor Dan King officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
