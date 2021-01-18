Erma Marie O’Roark, 89, of Broadway, died Jan. 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born Dec. 19, 1931, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Lory and Bessie Feathers Shipe.
Erma was a homemaker. She was independent and worked hard her whole life and took great pride in that. She was a selfless woman that always put others first. Her children thank her for instilling the values of hard work, honesty, and love of family.
On July 21, 1951, she married Charles Donald O’Roark, who preceded her in death Dec. 27, 1990.
Surviving are a daughter, Anita Cline and husband, Jason, of Timberville; two sons, Donald L. O’Roark and wife, Donna, of Broadway and Ricky L. O’Roark and wife, Pam, of Bergton; four grandchildren, Natasha Keplinger and husband, Scott, Damien O’Roark, William O’Roark and Jordan O’Roark and wife, Lindsey; five great-grandchildren, Becka, Gabe, Taylor, Easton and Bayleigh; one brother, Lory D. Shipe of Henderson, Nev.; and one sister, Winnie Dispanet of Baker, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Thelma Shipe.
Pastor Frank Tusing will conduct a private graveside service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The casket will be closed and there will not be any services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
