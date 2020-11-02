Erma May Tumer
Erma May Tumer, 70, of Fulks Run, died Oct. 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born April 30, 1950, in Hardy County, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Dewey Dow and Edna Dove Crider.
She had worked as a dishwasher at Kathy’s Restaurant in Timberville.
She was married to William Tumer, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are three daughters, Sara Greene and husband, Phillip, of Broadway, Crystal Jennings and husband, Nicholas, of Bergton and Amy Moyer of Harrisonburg; a son, Anthony Moyer Sr. of Augusta County; her companion; Rodney Sampson of Fulks Run; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Miller of Baker, W.Va., Linda Dove of Timberville and Wanda Fawley of Fulks Run; and two brothers, Larry Crider Sr. of Timberville and Gary Crider of Bergton.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald and Rodney Crider.
The Rev. Mike Shenk will conduct a graveside service Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Martin Luther Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bergton.
The casket will be closed. A guestbook will be available to sign at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway on Monday (today) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For the health of others, please wear a facial covering and practice social distancing at the funeral home and graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.