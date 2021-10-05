Erma V. Hoover, 81, of Stevens, Pa., died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin N. Hoover, in 2020.
Born in Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Eli Titus and Mary (Kurtz) Good.
She was a homemaker and a member of South Hinkletown Mennonite Church.
Surviving are eight children: Ada Louise Hoover, Narvon, Clair (Lois) Hoover, Morgantown, Esther Mae (Paul) Sadler, Curtiss, Wis., Mary Ann Witmer, Weyers Cave, Va., David Lee (Susan) Hoover, Charles City, Iowa, Edwin Jr., (Louise) Hoover, Ephrata, Joseph (Shelby) Hoover, Ephrata, Philip (Beth) Hoover, Dayton, Va.; 27 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Erla (Good) Sensenig and a sister-in-law, Edna Z. Good.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Ervin Ray Hoover; granddaughter, Katie Mae Sadler; son-in-law, Lester P. Witmer; sister, Bernice (Good) Wenger and husband, Ivan H. Wenger; brother, D. Lamar Good; and a brother-in-law, David W. Sensenig.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Groffdale Mennonite Church with Bishop Amos G. Martin, Harlan Martin, Merle Nolt, and Roy Sensenig officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at Fairmount Homes Farm Crest Chapel on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.