Ermina Petcher of Bridgewater passed away June 29, 2022, at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. She was 95. Born in Junior, W.Va., on Oct. 3, 1926, Ermina was the daughter of Arthur and Lula (Wilson) Miller.
She attended Bridgewater College, where she trained to be a teacher and met her future husband, Harold “Doc” Petcher. They were married on Aug. 15, 1948. After their marriage, Ermina taught elementary school in Mobile, Ala., while Harold completed school of pharmacy there, and in 1955 they purchased Dickson’s Drug Store (later Dickson’s Drug and Food Lane) in Bridgewater. They owned and operated the store together for decades.
When Harold began flying small planes as a hobby, he asked Ermina to “take a few lessons” so she could land the plane in an emergency. She far exceeded this by going on to earn her Private Pilot, Instrument Pilot, Commercial Pilot, and Flight Instructor ratings. Ermina excelled as a flight instructor, which combined her love of teaching and of flying. While helping numerous Shenandoah Valley residents learn to fly, she received awards for excellence in flight instruction from the Federal Aviation Administration in 1974 and the Virginia Department of Aviation in 1982, at a time when there were few women in her field. Also, for many years she and Harold team taught ground school classes at Blue Ridge Community College that prepared flying students to pass the written Private Pilot examination.
After retiring from flying, Ermina became certified as a real estate appraiser and joined the Colonial Appraiser Service at Old Dominion Realty, a career she pursued into her early 80s. In “retirement” she capped off her lifelong love of gardening by qualifying as a Master Gardener through the Virginia Cooperative Extension. In the summer of 2016, her Southern Colonial Style home and gardens were featured as part of a garden tour organized by the Central Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners.
In addition to her many other accomplishments, Ermina was an excellent cook. Her family will miss the wonderful Southern meals and desserts that she lovingly prepared for holidays and family occasions.
Ermina is survived by son, Douglas Petcher; daughter, Cynthia; daughter-in-law, Pamela Caughie; grandson, Evan Caughie-Petcher and great-grandson, Connor, along with numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
A private burial attended by family members and officiated by the Rev. David Miller of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren was held on Saturday, July 2, at the Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be posted in the Obituaries section of the Johnson Funeral Service website at http://www.johnsonfs.com. Sympathy cards may be sent to The Petcher Family, c/o Johnson Funeral Service Inc., PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
