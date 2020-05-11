Ermon E. Thomas
Ermon Edward Thomas, 76, of Stanley, Va., died May 10, 2020. Ermon was born Aug. 16, 1943, in Stanley, Va. He was a son of the late Samuel Edward Thomas and Lou Bertie Dallas Thomas.
He was preceded in death by wife, Joan Faye Hensley Thomas, and brother, Roy L. Thomas.
He is survived by a daughter, Michelle Thomas Williams and husband, Danny Williams. Stepchildren include J.C. Hensley (June), Teresa Hensley (Ricky), Susie McInerney, and Ricky Thomas; grandchildren include Chloe Williams, Hannah and Cole Thomas, Jamey, Jenny, Joy, Eric, Heather, Ashley Hensley, Adaira McInerney, and Cassey Evick (children, Gaige/Colt). He is also survived by great and great-great grandchildren. Additional surviving relatives include Ermon’s twin brother, Herman Thomas (Shirley); nieces, Susie, Lisa, Loretta, Tammy, and nephew, Lonnie, as well as many extended family and friends.
Viewing will be May 13, 2020, from 12 to 5 p.m. at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
A private memorial service will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Methodist Cemetery in Shenandoah, Va. The service will be conducted by Pastor Larry Sullivan and Pastor Randy Miller.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
