Ernest “Ern” F. Bernhardi III, of Harrisonburg, tragically passed away on Oct. 18, 2022, at the age of 51, after being involved in a fatal traffic accident on Route 11 in Harrisonburg, Va.
Ern (as he was known) was born in New York on Feb. 10, 1971. At age 8, he moved to Harrisonburg, Va. with his father, Ernest F. Bernhardi Jr., and his mother, Emmy Bernhardi.
He attended local public schools where he was also on the wrestling team. He went on to college and additionally, earned his Master’s Degree in Graphic Arts/Design. After graduation, he relocated to New York and continued his education and apprenticeship under Willi Kunz, he was employed as a Graphic Arts Designer at Grohe Design. He moved back to Virginia to be closer to his mother and father. He was an accomplished artist working in many different mediums including oils, watercolors, sketches and abstract design. His last employment was at Tennaco/Walker Muffler. He enjoyed the job and the friends he made there.
His interests included working on his motorcycle, taking rides with his mother in the countryside (not on the motorcycle!) and loved gardening.
A wake will be held 3-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A Mass of Resurrection will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Father Silvio Kaberia officiating. His remains will be laid to rest in Dayton Cemetery next to his mother and father.
He will be deeply missed by all his friends and family. Rest in Peace my little brother.
Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
