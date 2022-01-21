Ernest Hughes Howard Sr. passed suddenly on Jan. 18, 2022, at his home in Spartanburg, S.C.; he was 91. Ernest was affectionately known as "Howard" to many, and Uncle "I" to his family. Ernest was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Judith Elaine Howard (Packwood); his parents, Leo and Julia Howard; brothers, Alfred and Leo Howard; and sisters, Carmelita Bundy, Julia Bundy, and Doris Allen, all of Harrisonburg, Va.
Surviving Ernest are his three children: daughter, Hope Page (Desmond); son, Ernest H. Howard Jr. (Elizabeth), and daughter, Holly Howard. He doted on his granddaughters, Storm Howard and Spark Howard, and grandson, Sir Howard.
He will be greatly missed by many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends alike.
Memorial arrangements are pending. For more info email: thebermewjan@outlook.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.