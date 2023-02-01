It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ray Evans on Jan. 24, 2023. Ray was born in Rocky Mount, N.C. on May 10, 1944, and was the son of Annie Lillian (Bellamy) and Ernest Ray Evans, who preceded him in death, along with an infant daughter, Karen Michelle. He moved to Hampton as a young boy and graduated from Hampton High School in 1962.
Ray was a long-time employee of Sears and also excelled as a salesman in the Automotive Industry. He and his family attended Morrison United Methodist Church for many years. Ray and his wife of 20 years, Pamela B. Roland, raised two daughters, Kathleen Evans Eley (Chuck) of Smithfield and Renee Evans. In 2002, Ray moved to Harrisonburg, Va., to live with Renee and to be close to his three granddaughters, Amanda Atwell (Brent), Lillian Cosner (Matthew), and Faith Evans-Haywood. He enjoyed the girls’ many home talent shows, dance recitals, drama productions, art exhibits, and band and choir concerts. The addition of two great-grandchildren, Henry and Josie Atwell, brought great laughter and joy to his world. Ray was also a critter dad to Duke and Skye Baby, his beloved furry companions.
In Harrisonburg, he worked at BB&T, Massanutten, and Sunnyside. He also volunteered in the Rockingham Memorial Hospital Cancer Center for five years. Most recently, he enjoyed working for the auto auction. Ray will be remembered as a huge Elvis fan who had a very silly, prankster side and a contagious laugh. He loved college basketball and was an avid Duke Blue Devils fan. He had a tender spot for animals and loved beaches from Hawaii to Bermuda, fast cars, and recounting the wild stories of his youth. He would love to be remembered with a memorial contribution made to an animal-serving organization.
