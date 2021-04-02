Ernest Ray Hess, 75, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Ernest was born Dec. 14, 1945, and was a son of the late Earman Ray and Juna Ketterman Hess.
He graduated from Broadway High School in 1965 and served in the United States Navy from 1965 until 1968. He sold groceries to local country stores. He worked for Harrisonburg Grocery Company, Whetzel’s Grocery Company, Merchants Grocery and retired from Transprint USA. Ernest never met a stranger and enjoyed telling jokes to see you smile. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Washington Football team, and the Washington Nationals Baseball team. He loved the outdoors, especially spring gobbler season and fall whitetail deer season. In between, he could be found in the mountains fishing, mushroom and ginseng hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy Deavers Hess, and they were united in marriage on July 12, 1969.
Ernest is also survived by his son, Ernest “Ernie” Ray Hess Jr. and wife, Ann Smalley Hess, of Show Low, Ariz.; granddaughter, Aleeya Ann Hess of Arizona; and sisters, Erma Hess Orebaugh of Harrisonburg and Darla Hess Barkley of Broadway.
In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Beverly Hess.
A graveside service will be conducted Monday, April 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hose Company No. 4, 210 East Rock St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
