Ernest ‘Wayne’ Cullers
Ernest “Wayne” Cullers, age 38, of Mantua, N.J., and formerly of Timberville, passed away suddenly on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. He was born in Rockingham County, Va., and referred to as Little Ernie by his family.
Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and camping with his companion dog Red. He shot with the 5th Virginia Volunteer Infantry at Ft. Shenandoah and won a silver medal from the NRA. In Friendship, Ind., he held multiple records at NMLRA championships, where he shot primitive muzzleloaders with his great uncle Elwood. Ernest also won the Charlie Haffner Hunting Aggressively Sharpshooter Award in 2017.
A wonderful husband to Christina, they were newlyweds planning their future together and so excited to start a family of their own. To know him was to love him. He was a charismatic, smart, and passionate person who will always be missed and loved so dearly.
Beloved husband of Christina (Lanni) Cullers, also survived by his companion dog Red; his parents, Ernest and Linda Cullers of Timberville; aunts and uncles, Gary and wife, Sandra Cullers and their children, Chris Cullers and Michelle Showman, Galen Cullers and wife, Becky, Patty Cullers, Gordon Cullers, Brenda and husband, William Rush, Kay Shifflet; multiple second cousins; Christina’s parents, Jacqueline and Daniel Lanni of Sewell, N.J.; and brother-in-law, Daniel Lanni III.
A private graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Glen Turner in West Virginia at the family cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
