Ernest Wayne (Wayne) Losh, 69, of Mount Solon, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
He was born in West Virginia on May 13, 1952, a son of the late Beulah Mae (Crummet) and Ernest Lee Losh.
Wayne last worked as a custodian at Sangerville Towers Ruritans. He also worked at Ethan Allen in Bridgewater until they closed and then worked at Valley Meat in Dayton.
He was a member of Mount Solon Pentecostal Church, where he volunteered as a Sunday school teacher and an elder.
Wayne was united in marriage to Beulah Elizabeth Cook on April 4, 1970, who survives.
He is survived by a son, Ernest Christopher Losh, of Mount Solon, and a god granddaughter, Ashton Nicole Metz.
Wayne was preceded in death by a son, David Wayne Losh. and a brother, Rodger Lee Losh.
Friends may pay their respects and sign the book from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Emmanuel Church Cemetery with the Rev. Charles David Clinedinst officiating.
A memorial service celebrating Wayne's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Mount Solon Pentecostal Church in Mount Solon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA, 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
