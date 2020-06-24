Erthel Elizabeth Merica, 88, of Elkton, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Merica was born Feb. 19, 1932, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Thomas Russell and Edith Shifflett Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Merica, and a daughter, Alesia Merica.
On April 5, 1951, she married Alvah Ray Merica, who also preceded her in death on May 20, 2001.
Erthel attended Fox Mountain School and was a member of Bear Lithia Baptist Church. She would often babysit and loved listening to Gospel and Bluegrass music.
She is survived by a son, Philip E. Merica and wife, Pamela; daughter, Odessa F. Merica and husband, Buck, all of Elkton; sister, Irene Mackie Smith; grandchildren, Robbie Taylor and wife, Carrie, Katie Taylor, Michael Lam, Cory Merica, Cassie Varner and husband, Shane, Tyler Merica and wife, Dezy, Heather Shifflett and husband, Matt, and Felicia Smith and husband, Steven, as well as 20 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church in Elkton with Pastor Mark Leatherman and Pastor Don Leatherman officiating. Burial will follow at Koontz Family Cemetery outside of Elkton.
Friends may call at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, or at the home of her daughter, Odessa, at any time.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.