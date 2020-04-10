Ester Maria Scrogham, 73, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday April 9, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Scrogham was born on June 26, 1946, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late William and Margaret (Hutton) Bianco. She was a lifetime resident of the area living all her life in the Broadway and Timberville area. She retired from Rockingham Poultry. She later worked for Friendship Industries for a number of years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Woodrow Scrogham.
Ester is survived by her sister, Diane Ford, of New Market, and special friends, Sharon Foltz and Becky Huffer. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Scrogham was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Bianco.
Out of respect to those desiring to attend services, a committal service will be announced at a later date.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home.
