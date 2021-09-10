Esther Caroline Prince, 83, of Stanley, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Mrs. Prince was born on March 12, 1938, in Virginia, and was the daughter of the late George Nelson and Julia Gray Pettit. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 11 siblings, Oscar, Millard, Ray, Nelson, Homer, John Pettit, Ann Alger, Nellie Reggetz, Ethel Pettit, Ruth Johnson, and Edie Bare.
On June 30, 1957, she married Alvin Woodrow Prince, who also preceded her in death in 2016.
Esther was a member of Calvary Independent Brethren Church in Stanley and an Office Manager for Schewels Furniture for over 30 years. She enjoyed singing gospel in the church choir, fried chicken and loved her grandchildren and her kitty, Boogie.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Jenkins and husband, Keith, of Stanley, and Karen Frymyer and husband, Rick, of Stanley; sister, Janet Zatt of Parma, Ohio; grandchildren, Ginger Alger and husband, Fred, and Bryan Frymyer and wife, Brittany; great-grandchildren, Dalton and Nick Alger, and Alexis, Lucas and Olivia Frymyer; many nieces and nephews, as well as her good friend, Sylvia Davis of Stanley.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
