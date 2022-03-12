Esther May Eberly Shank, 81, formerly of Harrisonburg, went to her eternal home on March 11, 2022. She had relocated to Port Republic to be closer to her daughter, Krista Rodes, and her husband Allen, where she received family care.
She was born on January 9, 1941, to the late Edwin and Martha Eberly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Louis Shank Jr, on October 16, 2020; a brother Harold Eberly; a sister-in-law, Betty Eberly; and a brother-in-law, Jake Wenger.
Esther May and Leonard were blessed with four children, Richard (Linda) Shank, Steve (Angie) Shank, Bruce Shank, and Krista (Allen) Rodes. They were also blessed with ten grandchildren, Quentin Shank, John Shank, Katie (Kelton) Warner, Carson (Charlotte) Shank, Erin Shank, Kyle Shank, Erica Rodes, Lorna (Gordon) Knicely, Brady Rodes, and Corina Rodes. She treasured each of her grandchildren dearly. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Lou Wenger, Wayne (Marilyn) Eberly, Ruth (Ralph) Shirk, Edith (Sam) Good, Elsie (Willard) Wenger, Willis Eberly, David (Martha) Eberly, and Lois (Paul) Wenger.
Esther May had a strong faith in God as she faced many life challenges. Her positive attitude was a true inspiration. She was an encourager and led by example. She made many friends as she worked at Woodland Plants Greenhouses. She was a member of Bank Mennonite Church.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Bank Mennonite Church with the Ministers of the Church officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The casket will be open prior to the service.
Those wishing may view and sign the register book from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Bank Mennonite Church.
Mom, you were loved dearly, and we will follow your advice…taking one day at a time. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
