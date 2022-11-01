Esther Elizabeth Parker, 87, of Baker, W.Va., passed away at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Born on May 11, 1935, in Needmore, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Jesse James Wilkins and Gladys May Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Landon Parker; brothers, Cecil Wilkins and Earl Wilkins; sisters, Edna Bott and Thelma Jones; and stepmother, Marie Miller.
Esther is survived by a brother, Dwight Wilkins; two daughters and sons-in-law, Diane Sitaras and Vangelis Sitaras and Cindi Sandridge and Lee Sandridge. Also, she is survived by three grandchildren, Alex Sitaras, Nick Sitaras and Desirae Sandridge; and many nieces and nephews. And survived by two people who were very special to her, Arnold Heishman and Bonnie Kohne.
Esther enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her two daughters. She loved spending time with her grandchildren when they came to visit. She was known as a wonderful cook and prepared many meals and dishes to enjoy at home and with the community on special occasions. She was a 15-year member of the Wardensville Lions Club and enjoyed activities such as reading to the community children during story hour. She was a member of the New Dale Church of the Brethren.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 3:00 p.m. at the New Dale Church of the Brethren, Baker, W.Va., with Pastor Daniel Stern and Ernest Halterman officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 6-8 p.m. at the McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wardensville Lions Club, PO Box 354, Wardensville, WV 26851.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
