Esther Evans Harman went into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 19, 2020, surrounded by her family, following a 10 year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Esther was born on July 10, 1931, in Harrisonburg, Va. She was the daughter of the late James “Bock” Nutter and Mae Nieswander Nutter. She was preceded in death by her husbands, William Evans and Ralph Harman; brothers, Melvin and Wayne Nutter, Richard Nieswander and Bobby Harris; sister, Evelyn Guy, and sons-in-law, Odell Lam and Don Lyle
Esther Loved God and her family. Her greatest joy were her children and grandchildren.
She leaves to carry on, three sons, William (Debbie) Evans, Gary (Violet) Evans, and Dennis Evans; three daughters, Linda Lam, Sherry Lyle and Dreama Smith-Bennett; eight grandchildren, Tammy Dean, William Evans III, Amber Frye, Angela Drummond, Aimee Evans, Shawn Evans, Camry Bennett and Carolina Evans; ten great-grandchildren, Coral Dean, Brooklyn Frye, Hayden Frye, Christian Evans, Samuel Evans, Jessee Drummond, Damian Evans, Faith Evans, Madison Evans and Azariah Lambert, and one brother, James “Jim” Nutter and wife, Carrie.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Dr. Reverend Frederick Miller officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
