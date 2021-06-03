Nov. 21, 1943-June 1, 2021
Esther Leah Eby Martin, 77, of Hagerstown, Md., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 1, surrounded by her husband and children. Esther was born Nov. 21, 1943, in Hagerstown to the late Jonas R. and Esther (Sollenberger) Eby.
Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 55 years, Alvin Martin, whom she married Sept. 4, 1965; their four children: Beth Knicely (Blaine) of Harrisonburg, Va., Doug Martin (Valerie) of Hagerstown, Teresa Grigat (Ingmar) of Linville, Va., and Keith Martin (Jeanne) of Hagerstown, Md.; beloved grandchildren, Janine, Destiny, Winfred, Katie, Jacquelyn, Gordon, Erin, Natalya, Andrew, Wyatt, Karl, Benjamin, Helen, Josiah, Sophie, Sara Lynne, Robyn, Ava, Kade, Adam, Aleah, Laura Beth, Mary Jo, and Noah; four great-grandchildren; brothers, William Eby (Marian) of Ephrata, Pa., and Henry Eby (Miriam) of Hagerstown, Md.; and sister, Susan Martin (Mahlon) of Greencastle, Pa. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ethel; brother, Jonas (Marie) Eby; and two infant brothers.
She was a member of Mt. Olive Mennonite Church in Hagerstown, Md.
Services will be held Saturday, June 5, at Horizon Mennonite School, 14215 Cearfoss Pike, Hagerstown, Md. at 10 a.m. with Mt. Olive Ministry officiating. The family will also receive friends at Horizon Mennonite School on Friday, June 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at Mt Olive Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mennonite Air Missions, c/o Amos Hurst Jr., 140 Rothsville Station Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, Md.
