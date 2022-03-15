Esther Marie Moyer, 70, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Moyer was born Feb. 6, 1952, to the late Ive Henry “Hank” and Esther Elizabeth Funk Gray.
She retired after a long career in tractor and lawn and garden part sales. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, the outdoors, wildlife and going to flea markets and yard sales. She loved her family, joking with people, and had never met a stranger.
On June 22, 1974, she married Jerry Moyer, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Moyer is survived by her children, Cory Moyer and wife, Marie, of Lost River, W.Va., and Jesse Moyer and companion, Jessica, of Union Springs; her dog, “Stewart”; siblings, Paul Gray and wife, Dot, of Timberville, Larry Gray and wife, Janice, of Singers Glen, Danny Gray and wife, Nancy, of Singers Glen and Mark Gray and wife, Tammy, of Broadway; grandchildren, Jordan Lee Matias and Clayton Webster Moyer, who’s due to be born anytime; great-grandchild, Ary Matias; a sister-in-law, Barbara Atkinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moyer was preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Garner and Wanda Moyer; and a brother-in-law, Tommy Moyer.
Those wishing may sign the register book from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the funeral home. The family will not be present and the casket will remain closed. Burial will be held privately at Singers Glen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Singers Glen Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 75, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
