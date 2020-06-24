Esther Magdalena Rohrer, 91, of Hinton, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Rohrer was born July 6, 1928, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Webster Clay and Sarah Mabel (Showalter) Rhodes.
She was a member of the Old Order Mennonite Church.
On Aug. 2, 1949, she married Willis David Rohrer, who preceded her in death Oct. 10, 2008.
Mrs. Rohrer is survived by her three sons, Byard Rohrer and wife, Rebecca, of Rockingham, Henry Rohrer and wife, Bonnie, of Dayton and Willis Rohrer Jr. and wife, Karen, of Dayton; four daughters, Erma Zimmerman and husband, Allen, of Mount Solon, Nancy Martin and husband, Aaron, of Fortuna, Mo., Sarah Horst and husband, Paul, of Dayton and Evelyn Knicely and husband, Dan, of Rockingham; a brother, John Rhodes and wife, Louise; a sister, Norma Koogler of Dayton; sisters-in-law, Mary Grace Rhodes, Margaret Rhodes and Ellen Rhodes; 39 grandchildren; 123 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Rohrer was preceded in death by her siblings, Mark Rhodes, Harry Rhodes, Frank Rhodes, Eber Rhodes, Daniel Rhodes, Reuben Rhodes, Luke Rhodes, Neil Rhodes, Ida Rohrer and Edith Showalter; three grandsons and three great-granddaughters.
The ministers of the church will conduct the funeral service Friday, June 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pleasant View Old Order Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, seating in the church will be limited and those attending will be asked to maintain safe social distancing. There will be additional seating outside of the church when the capacity is reached inside.
The family will receive friends at the home of Mrs. Rohrer on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
