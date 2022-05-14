Ethel Elizabeth “Lizzie” Lam, 87, of Elkton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Lam was born on November 3, 1934 in Page County, Va., to the late Bertha G. Breeden. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kyle J. Lam; companion, Charles W. “Joe” Stanley; a sister, Alma Clarice Breeden and brothers, James L. Breeden and Roger D. Breeden.
Lizzie was a lifetime resident of Elkton. She worked in manufacturing for 17 years at Genie Co.
Lizzie is survived by her caretaker and friend, Eunice McDonald; sister-in-law, Paula Breeden of Elkton as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Teddy Cave officiating. Burial will follow at Koontz Cemetery in Page County.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.