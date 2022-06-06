Ethel Miley Bentch, 97, a resident of VMRC, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022.
Mrs. Bentch was born May 23, 1925, in Pendleton County, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Walter and Effie Vance Miley.
She attended Park School and graduated from Eastern Mennonite High School. On Sept. 1, 1946, she married Aubrey Ray Bentch, who preceded her in death in December of 1990.
She was a homemaker and did bookwork for her husband’s business. She loved cooking, baking, and canning vegetables from the garden. She was a member of the Dayton Church of the Brethren.
Surviving are her children, James Bentch and wife, Sandy, Linda Bowman and husband, Kevin McWhinney, Marcia See and husband, Curtis, and Debra Smith; sisters-in-law, Peggy Miley, Christine Miley and Elaine Newton; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Bentch was preceded in death by her siblings, Dale Miley, Guy Miley, Ruby Kanagy, Gar Miley, Richard Miley and her special friend, Nelson Brunk.
Brother Lane Turner and Pastor Steven Landis will conduct a memorial service at McMullen Funeral Home Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. Burial will be held privately at Weavers Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Tuesday, June 7, at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VMRC Good Samaritan Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or the Dayton Church of the Brethren, 202 Main St., Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.