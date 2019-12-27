Ethel Mae Comer, 98, formerly of Stanley, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Sunnyside in Harrisonburg.
She was born April 22, 1921, and was a daughter of the late Elmer Trenton Keyser and Zada Marie Lucas Keyser.
Ethel was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Stanley.
On Jan. 15, 1938, she married Carroll Comer, who died Jan. 27, 2005. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Keyser and Ralph Keyser; and a great-granddaughter, Molly Long.
She is survived by two daughters, Jeannie Long and husband Garland of Harrisonburg, and Diane Walton and husband Wylie of Timberville; two grandchildren, Kevin Long and wife Rochelle, and Kim Vaughan and husband Stacey; her great-grandchildren, Jackson, Peyton, Nina, Alli and Ben; a sister-in-law, Lois Keyser; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Luke Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Luke Cemetery Fund, 6457 Leaksville Road, Stanley, VA 22851; or to the Page SPCA, P.O. Box 62, Luray, VA 22835.
