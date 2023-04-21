Ethel Virginia Bell, 92, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.
Mrs. Bell was born in Grottoes on November 29, 1930, a daughter of the late Leomer Floyd and Evelyn N. (Fitzgerald) Sipe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Douglas Bell.
She was the lasting surviving member of her immediate family.
She was a member of Wayne Hills Baptist Church, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary V.F. W. Post 2216, AARP Post 4393 of Waynesboro and retired from Genesco after 20 year of service.
Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca W. Worley of Providence Forge; her son, Stephen A. Wimer and wife, Catherine of Mt. Sidney; grandchildren, Kelly Blanks, Casey Claytor, Owen Wimer and wife Ayla, Forrest Wimer and wife Darlie; great grandchildren, Sarah Rice, Micah Rice, Zachary Tuck, Aiden Merrel, Taylor Wimer, and Cole Wimer. She also leaves a brother-in-law, Roland Hammer; a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great nephew, Brock Hammer.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro with the Rev. Dr. Jamie McClanahan officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Charles Wymer, Micah Rice, Zach Tuck, Terry Hammer, Kenny Sipe, and G.W. Easton.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the funeral home.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.