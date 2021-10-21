Ethel Louise Weaver Ward, 90, a resident of Linville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Ward was born June 2, 1931, in Augusta County to the late Walter Kennedy and Tracie Simmons Weaver.
She worked for many years as a CNA at Rockingham Memorial Hospital, VMRC, and as a private care nurse. She was a member of Timberville Church of the Nazarene.
On Dec. 17, 1951, she married Clyde D. Ward, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Joyce Ward and friend, William White, of Pell City, Ala., Karen Cottrell and husband, Tim, of Nashville, N.C., and Gary Ward and wife, Neysa, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Melinda Cottrell Benson and husband, Jason, Craig Cottrell and Hunter Ward; stepgrandson, Anthony Lookadoo; siblings, Vance Weaver and wife, Karon, of Goshen, Ind., Robert (George) Weaver of Harrisonburg, Anna Mast and husband, Fred, of Amelia, Jerry Weaver and wife, Ruth Ann, of Blackstone, and Ellen Weaver of Amelia; four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mickey Weaver of Stuarts Draft and Fern Weaver of Union Mill, N.C.; special friends, Rick Luman of Alabama and Patricia Donitzen of Harrisonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her siblings, James Weaver, Ray Weaver, Walter Weaver Jr., Kenneth Weaver and Wilson Weaver; two infant brothers and an infant sister; and sisters-in-law, Ruth Weaver, Kay Weaver and Grace Weaver.
The family would like to offer special appreciation for the outstanding care given to Ethel from her caregivers, Nicole Hartman, Tina Crigler and Amber Varnes.
A visitation will be held before the service from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Timberville Church of the Nazarene.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Timberville Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Todd Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Singers Glen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Singers Glen Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 75, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
