Eugene Donald “Red” Nesselrodt Jr., 58, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Sept. 17, 1962, and was the son of Eugene Donald Nesselrodt Sr. and the late Beverly Morris Nesselrodt. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Tracy Nesselrodt.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughters, MaKalyn and Shianne Nesselrodt; sister, Annette Rhodes and husband, Kelly; nephew, Dakota Rhodes; and a niece, Kelsi Rhodes.
Red loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and working on the farm. He enjoyed tractor pulls and watching his daughters show their livestock.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Bethel Church of the Brethren in Keezletown with Pastors William Staton and Sandra Cave officiating. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Kidney Foundation.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
