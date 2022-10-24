Eugene Edward Shipp, 72, a resident of Timberville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Shipp was born July 12, 1950, in Virginia and was a son of the late Charles Jr. and Reba May Frank Shipp.
He worked as a truck driver for Napa Auto Parts.
Surviving are his wife, Marianne Kugler Shipp; stepchildren, William Josef Ott and wife, Rose, and Robert Patrick Ott and companion, Tracy, all of Timberville; siblings, Carol Shipp of Mount Crawford and Vicki Crider and husband, Wayne, of Timberville; and grandson, Daniel Josef Ott.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shipp was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Shipp.
At his request, a graveside service will be held privately for family members only.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Monday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
