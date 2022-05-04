Eugene E. Williams, 76, of Mount Solon, Va., and Sanford, Fla., passed peacefully at his home from this world on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
He was born June 17, 1945, in Providence, R.I., son of Eugene and Doris Williams. He grew up in a military family, traveling from Hawaii, Texas, Tennessee and planted roots in Sanford, Fla. Gene was a graduate of Seminole High School where he was an all-around athlete. He attended Florida State University on a football scholarship and later earned degrees in education and counseling from the University of Central Florida. He enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1967 where he served three years of active duty.
He was married on Dec. 31, 1968, to Judy Whitmore Williams.
He retired from Seminole County Public School after 40 years of service in 2011, where he served as a teacher, guidance counselor and dean of students. He was instrumental in establishing the Health Academy of Seminole High School. He provided a listening ear and was an advocate for countless students.
Gene enjoyed fishing, camping with his family and coaching youth soccer. In his retirement, he spent time attending his grandchildren’s events, hiking with his service dog, Charlie, and was a member of St. Michael’s Church in Bridgewater, Va.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Matthew and wife, Jessica Williams, of Sanford, Fla., and children, Jarryd, Logan, Noah, Lexi, and Ellie Mae; daughter, Amy Reynolds, nomad and children, Zachary and Haley; daughter, Meda and husband, Rusty Montgomery, of Orange City, Fla., and children, Leah, Emma and Will; daughter, Laura and husband, Stephen McGlynn, of D.C.; sister, Janice and husband, Gene Tedrow, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and children; and brother-in-law, Jerry Whitmore and wife, Pam, of Centenniel, Wyo.
He is preceded in death by his son, U.S. Navy Seal Jonathan Whitmore Williams.
Of the countless young people whose lives Mr. Williams touched, many became family. Also deeply mourning his loss are Andy White of Fleming Island, Fla.; Daniel White of Gainesville, Fla.; Tina White Porter of Jacksonville Beach, Fla., and Jeff Westhelle of Oviedo, Fla.
A memorial service will be held on May 10, 2:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s United Church of Christ, Bridgewater, Va., with the Rev. Hollis Dodge officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's United Church of Christ, PO Box 101, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
