Eugene Kraybill Souder
Eugene Kraybill Souder, 95, passed into glory on June 3, 2023, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va.
Eugene was born Oct. 12, 1927, in Sellersville, Pa., the son of the late Edwin and Ruth Souder. All of Eugene’s five sisters and four brothers are deceased: Grace Kolb, Irene Bechtel, Gladys Kolb, Elizabeth Allebach, Iona Weaver, Mahlon, Levi, Norman and Stanley Souder.
He married Alice Byler of Pigeon, Mich., on Aug. 23, 1952, who survives. They enjoyed 70 years of married life and together they made quite a team.
They have four children, Paul (Donna) Souder of Harrisonburg, Va., Ann (Antero) Rodriguez of Grottoes, Va., Mark (Brenda) Hartman-Souder of Syracuse, N.Y., and Miriam (Dean) Josten of Ventura, Iowa.
Their 12 grandchildren are Laura Kauffman, Joanna Showalter, Rebecca Gish, James Souder, Eloy Rodriguez, Jesse Rodriguez, Katie Schmid, Valerie Hartman-Souder, Greg Hartman-Souder, Matthew Josten, Michael Josten, and Luke Josten. They also have 18 great-grandchildren.
Eugene attended the last two years of high school at Eastern Mennonite School in Harrisonburg, Va. Between high school and college, he took three cattle boat trips as a “sea-going cowboy” to Poland, Greece and China, a United Nations relief program in the aftermath of World War II.
During his four years at Eastern Mennonite College, he sang with the Crusader men’s quartet and traveled with evangelist B. Charles Hostetter. After graduating from EMC, he attended Goshen (Ind.) Biblical Seminary for one year.
In 1955, he moved to Grottoes, Va. to help start Mount Vernon Mennonite Church with pastor Hubert Pellman. He was employed in public relations for 15 years with the Mennonite Hour and Heart-to-Heart broadcasts. He served as a bi-vocational pastor at Mt. Vernon Church and builder of affordable houses for community families.
He also was the founding editor and publisher of three periodicals, Together, Living and Our Faith digest.
Eugene and Alice retired to VMRC in 2014. With his guitar and strong baritone voice, they led frequent gospel sing-alongs with their fellow residents.
His faith in Jesus Christ and passion for sharing the good news predominated his years on this earth. He loved connecting with others and made a positive impact on the lives of many people.
His family is grateful for the compassionate care he received from First Choice Hospice, VMRC’s Brunk House and VMRC chaplains in his final months.
Visitation hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at the fellowship hall of Zion Mennonite Church, Broadway, Va., where he was a member.
His memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 29, at 2 p.m. at Zion Mennonite Church in Broadway, Va. followed by additional sharing time and refreshments in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts be given to VMRC’s Compassion Fund, Virginia Mennonite Missions or Eastern Mennonite School.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
