Eugene “Luke” Franklin Stroop, 59, of McGaheysville, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home. Mr. Stroop was born Dec. 25, 1960, in Rockingham County and was the son of Reba M. Stroop, who survives, and the late Arthur F. Stroop.
Luke was a “jack of all trades” and loved doing anything that involved being outdoors. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, giving someone a helping hand or even a needed hug. Most of all, his greatest love was for his family.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Bernice Stroop; son, Jason Owens and wife, Leslie; daughters, Krystal Shaffer and husband, J.D., and Ashley Reed and husband, Johnny; grandchildren, Aisha Owens, Sabrina Stanley, Abriana Shaffer, Jeremiah Shaffer, Caitlin Smith, Danielle Reed, Casie Saunders, Justin Reed and Alaynn Reed. He is also survived by a great-granddaughter, Avacyn, and one on the way, Reyna.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
