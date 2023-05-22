Eugene “Gene” Paul Schreiber, 77, of Harrisonburg, passed away May 17, 2023.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Feb. 16, 1946, and was the son of the late Joseph and Mildred Schreiber. He was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Schreiber.
Eugene moved to Hamden, Conn., with his wife, Elaine, where they lived for 40 years. He worked at Sikorsky Aircraft as a computer programmer for the majority of his career.
Eugene retired in 2012 and then moved to Harrisonburg to be close to his daughter’s family. Eugene and Elaine were happily married for 50 years. She preceded him in death in 2018.
He is survived by his son, Ben Schreiber and wife, Susan Miller, of Colchester, Conn.; daughter, Julie Jenkins and husband, Thomas, of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren, Emma, Ethan, Carter, Meghan and Tessa; sister-in-law, Bette Kozak of New Haven, Conn.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held earlier in Beth El Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.