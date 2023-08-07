Eugenia "Genie" Sullivan, 86, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 4, 2023, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Sullivan was born May 8, 1937, in Greene County, Va., and was the daughter of the late William and Clara Hansbrough of Elkton.
On Aug. 17, 1964, she married Roy C. Sullivan Jr., who preceded her in death Sept. 29, 1996. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Hansbrough, and her great-granddaughter, Grace.
Genie was a member of the Elkton Pentecostal Church. She loved spending time with her family and her favorite past-time was playing Setback.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Shifflett and husband, Jeff, Randy Sullivan and wife, Beki, Krista Williams and husband, Jimmy (Buck), all of Elkton; grandchildren, Stephanie Morris and husband, Brandon, Jamie Walker and husband, Joseph, Cassie Shmidt and husband, Gabe, Jacob Sullivan and wife, Alyssa, Nathan Sullivan, Haley Williams, Ryan Williams, and Austin Williams; great-grandchildren, Courtney Gray and husband, Quentin, Natalie, Noah, Jase, Isaac, Abigail, Judah, Aubrey and one on the way.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Elkton Pentecostal Church.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Elkton Pentecostal Church with Brother Eddie Byers officiating.
Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Elk Run Cemetery until resurrection day when we will all be reunited once again.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
