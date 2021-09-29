Eula Cecile Propst Smith, 92, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Accordius of Harrisonburg. She was born in Briery Branch on April 11, 1929, a daughter of Oney F. and Ruby Pauline Huffman Propst.
Eula attended Briery Branch School, completing two years of high school. She worked in a sewing factory in Bridgewater during WWII and at Spencer’s Poultry in Dayton (now Cargill). She became a stay-at-home wife and mother. Eula and Smitty raised Black Angus cattle and crops on their farm.
She loved summers in Mitchell, W.Va., with her Aunt Ethel and Grandma Mitchell, and the time with her Propst grandparents at their farm south of Bridgewater. She was proud to be born in Briery Branch and of her West Virginia roots.
She was a member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Dayton. She had attended Briery Branch Church of the Brethren as a child and an adult. She studied her Bible and was well versed in the scriptures.
Miss Eula, as many called her, loved reading, embroidery and traveling, having traveled by bus or car to many locations on the east coast as well as Canada. Along with her brother and sister, she traveled to Florida five times and as far west as Santa Fe, N.M.
She was a lifetime member of the Briery Branch Community Club where she was the first woman to serve as a board member. She volunteered for years at fundraisers for the center.
Eula volunteered for many years at Bridgewater Home, she escorted residents to/from the beauty shop. She enjoyed working with the residents, making friends with many of them.
On June 29, 1947, she was united in marriage to Herbert Lee Smith, who preceded her in death on July 25, 2006.
She is survived by daughter, Sharon E. Clinedinst; son, Herbert Lee Smith Jr.; grandchildren, Dena C. Driver and husband, Tim, Shannon D. Click and Justin Lee Smith and fiancée, Melissa Ingram; great-grandchildren, Kinzer Driver and Shay Smiley; sister, Patricia P. Allman and husband, Irvin; nephews, nieces and cousins.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Shelby Lynn Click; brothers, Loy Adoulph Propst and Bobby L. Propst; cousin, James C. (Jimmy) Huffman, who was raised in the Propst home; and nephew, Gregory W. Allman.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Briery Branch Church Cemetery with The Rev. Kathy Puffenbarger officiating.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.