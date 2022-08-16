Eula Mae Dean, 95 years, 1 month, and 14 days old, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, went home to her Heavenly Father on August 12, 2022, as both her body and mind are now fully healed. Mrs. Dean died at the Memory Care Unit of Envoy of Staunton, Staunton, VA after an extended stay at the Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center, Harrisonburg, VA.
Mrs. Dean had lived in Harrisonburg for the past twelve years and previously had been a lifelong resident of the Elkton, VA area. Mrs. Dean was born June 28, 1927, in Elkton, and was the daughter of the late Lester and Cora Lee Shifflett McDonald.
Mrs. Dean was preceded in death by her husband, Otis S. Dean; a son, Keith W. Dean; a brother Russell McDonald and sisters, Mozell Williams and Madeline Meadows.
Mrs. Dean was a lifetime homemaker and taught Sunday School at the Elkton Evangelical United Methodist Church where she was a member. After the passing of her husband, she attended Harrisonburg Mennonite Church worship services for several years.
Surviving Mrs. Dean are her son, Greg Dean and wife, Sue, of Harrisonburg, VA; her daughter-in-law, Linda Dean, of Florence, SC and a sister-in-law, Bernice May McDonald of Elkton, VA. Mrs. Dean is also survived by six grandchildren, Justin Evans (Jennifer), Florence, SC; Nicholas Dean (Maurine), Dillon, SC; Coleby Dean (Kim) Florence, SC; Joshua Dean (Alana) Harrisonburg, VA; Matthew Dean (Kelly) Charlottesville, VA; and Janelle Donaldson (Jeremy) Harrisonburg, VA. In addition, she is survived by eight great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson and a number of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks go out to the staff and doctors of Harrisonburg Health and Rehab, Envoy of Staunton, and Kindred Hospice for their care and compassion.
The home of Greg & Sue is open to friends and family for visitation, as the body will be cremated at Mrs. Dean’s request.
A graveside service will be held at the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton, VA on Thursday, August 18th at 10:30 AM. The service will be officiated by Rev. Ellen (Hensley) Martin, a family friend and former Sunday school student of Mrs. Dean.
Memorial contributions are suggested to be made in honor of Mrs. Dean to either the America Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA or the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 324, St. Simons Island, GA 31522. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
