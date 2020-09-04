Eula Sizemore Grant, 99, a resident of Mount Crawford for over 70 years, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
She was born in Tazewell Co., Va., on Aug. 29, 1921, and was the last surviving member of eight siblings. She is survived by two daughters, Sylvia Sizemore Johnson of Portland, Ore., and Barbara Sizemore Broome of Weyers Cave (husband, Bill); three beloved grandsons, Keith Ensley (wife, Paige and four children in Oregon) of Elizabeth City, N.C., Eric Ensley (daughter, Jamie and her husband, Logan) of Bridgewater and Joshua Broome (wife, Lena and their daughter, Grace) of Falls Church; and a true and faithful friend, LaVon Tutwiler Linhoss, who has loved her like a sister. Barbara was blessed and privileged to oversee her care for the past 16 years.
Her favorite Bible verse was Psalm 121:1 “I look mine eyes to the hills from whince cometh my help, my help cometh from the Lord who made Heaven and Earth.” She is remembered for her love of family, encouragement to follow the Lord, care for her neighbors, her wonderful cooking, beautiful flowers and gardening, determination, strong beliefs, adventurous spirit (traveled across country numerous times by train, car, camper, and airplane), flew alone to Alaska at age 73), and foot-long hot dogs at the Silver Grill which she owned 1950-1966.
She survived a severe stroke at age 83 (managed to live at home for over 13 years afterward) and COVID-19 at age 98. She was a devoted member of Calvary CrossLink Baptist Church.
We'd like to thank Life Care in New Market and White Birch Estates (Harrisonburg) for their loving care during the past three years.
A memorial service will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater with Pastor Stacey Meyerhoeffer officiating. Burial will be private in the Mount Crawford Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 185 Ashby Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
