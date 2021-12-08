Eula Virginia Armentrout, 95, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. She was born July 10, 1926, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Luther Elmer and Lena Mae (Armentrout) Armentrout.
Eula was a lifelong resident of Keezletown and was employed at Metro Pants, Madison RM and Sancar before retiring. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by nephews, Terry Marshall of Broadway, James Armentrout (Tara) of Harrisonburg, Thomas Armentrout of Keezletown, Douglas Armentrout of Dayton and Dale Armentrout (Etta) of Keezletown; a niece, Pam Armentrout of Dayton; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Armentrout of Rockingham; one great-niece; two great-nephews and four great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Estella M. Marshall; and three brothers, Robert E., Joseph W. and Ralph W. “Bill” Armentrout.
A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 6701 Indian Trail Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.