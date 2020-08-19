Eunice E. Argenbright Arey
Eunice E. Argenbright Arey, 90, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Bridgewater Home. Eunice was born Nov. 12, 1929, a daughter of the late Meda (Garber) and Lonnie Argenbright.
She was a graduate of North River High School and attended Bridgewater College, worked as a Lab Tech at Rockingham Memorial Hospital, and was a member of St. Michael’s United Church of Christ in Bridgewater.
She was united in marriage to Harry Newton Arey on July 16, 1950, and he preceded her in death on March 3, 2008.
Eunice is survived by a daughter, Kitra Shiflett and husband, David, of Grottoes; sons, Bert Arey of Bridgewater, Curtis Arey and wife, Sherrie, of Bridgewater, Carl Arey and wife, Maxine, of Bridgewater, and Sam Arey and wife, Susan G., of Mount Sidney; 15 grandchildren, Adam Shiflett and wife, Sara, Jason Shiflett and wife, Kerri, Heather Robinson and husband, David, Matthew Arey and wife, Shana, Jeremy Arey and wife, Kayla, Polly Cason and husband, Steven, Abby Wampler and husband, Zack, Autumn Barnett and husband, Hunter, Spencer Arey and wife, Jess, Sarah Arey and Conner Morris, Andy Arey and wife, Jessica, Will Arey, Whitney Good, Cheyenne Good, and Luke Good; 18 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Rylee and Luke Shiflett, Lucy and Ben Robinson, Burke and Charlie Beth Wampler, Corabelle and Sawyer Barnett, Layne Arey, Olivia and Emma Cason, Grayson Arey, Madeline Arey, Anna Good, Polly Graves, and two unborn baby girls.
She is preceded in death by brothers, Don and Dale Argenbright; sisters, Leah McNett, Charlotte Whitmore, and Ruth Lineweaver and daughter-in-law, Susan M. Arey.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Michael’s Church Cemetery in Bridgewater with the Rev. Hollis Dodge officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael’s United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 101, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.