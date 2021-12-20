Eunice Louise Lemon Parrott, 81, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away at home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. She was born in Botetourt County, Va., in a log house on a farm in 1940.
She attended Pembroke School in Pembroke, Va., where she played basketball as a young girl. Eunice later met and married her late loving husband, Ernest Rosser Parrott, who passed away on Dec. 25, 2015. They lived a life filled with love and devotion for 55 years. They traveled across the United States visiting many places throughout their marriage.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leana Maude Moran and Dewey George Lemon. Also preceding her in death were sisters, Elizabeth Frances Reynolds, Irene Virginia Kennedy and Dorothy May Williams and two brothers, Lewis Gibony Lemon and James Andrew Lemon.
Eunice is survived by her loving sister, Janie Edna Marie Robertson and her husband, Irvin, of Gloucester, Va. Also surviving are several loving nieces and nephews including Patricia Ann Kennedy Kingery and husband, Gary, of Roanoke, Va., Brenda Allison and son, Scott, of Harrisonburg, Va., Regina and John Rainey of Arlington, Va., Myra and Larry Ludholtz of Harrisonburg, Va., and Raymond Lemon and wife, Marsha, of Apopka, Fla.
The family would like to thank her dear neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Bible and family, Peoples Baptist Church, Warren Harman, and special friend, Fran, for their care and attention of Eunice over the last several years. Eunice loved her church fellowship and regarded the congregation as her family. She loved making the bread for communion service and helping with bereavement dinners for those who lost loved ones at the church. She retired from James Madison University on May 1, 1995, where she oversaw the bookstore. Over the years, she loved to cook and have family in during the holidays.
A graveside service will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, with Pastor Richard Forsythe officiating.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of Eunice, contributions can be donated to Peoples Baptist Church at 3523 Spotswood Trail, Penn Laird, VA 22846 (phone 540-434-6554).
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
