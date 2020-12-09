Eunice M. Knicely
Eunice May Showalter Knicely, 84, a resident of Dayton, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Knicely was born Oct. 25, 1936, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Michael R. and Fannie B. Heatwole Showalter.
She was a homemaker and a member of Riverdale Old Order Mennonite Church.
On Feb. 6, 1965, she married Edwin M. Knicely, who preceded her in death Dec. 27, 2004.
Surviving are her children, John M. Knicely and wife, Laura, of Bridgewater, Brent M. Knicely and wife, Sue Ann, of Mount Crawford, Larry W. Knicely and wife, Janice, of Dayton, James E. Knicely and wife, Amanda, of Bridgewater and William R. Knicely and wife, Emily, of Dayton; siblings Harry H. Showalter and wife, Lydia, of Dayton, Margaret E. Cline and husband, James, of Harrisonburg, Joseph I. Showalter and wife, Frances, of Timberville, Fannie Bell Good and husband, Willis, of Dayton and S. Frank Showalter and wife, Cathy, of Timberville; sister-in-law, Orva R. Showalter of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Jason Knicely (Cassidy), Dawn Zimmerman (Austin), Michelle Zimmerman (Charley), Mariah Knicely, Addison Knicely, Shannon Knicely, Colton Knicely, Dustin Knicely (Melody), Miranda Showalter (Bradley), Drew Knicely, Colby Knicely, Alex Knicely, Kayla Knicely, Terry Knicely, Shelby Knicely, Marshal Knicely, Diana Knicely, Bethany Knicely and Greg Knicely; and great-grandchildren, Lexi Zimmerman and Cambria Zimmerman.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Knicely was preceded in death by her siblings, Edward H. Showalter, Marvin H. Showalter, Harold H. Showalter, Daniel P. Showalter, Mary F. Rhodes, Michael B. Showalter, John H. Showalter and William H. Showalter; and two great-grandchildren, Brett Zimmerman and Victoria Zimmerman.
Ministers of the church will conduct a graveside service Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Riverdale Old Order Mennonite Church Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The body will be taken to the Knicely home where friends may call at anytime.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
