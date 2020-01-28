Eva Ardell Gnadt
Eva Ardell Gnadt, age 91, a resident of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
A native of Nebraska, Eva was born March 23, 1928, and was a daughter of the late Lesley (Pop) Crow and Veda Pickett Crow. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Elton and Allen Crow.
Mrs. Gnadt was a teacher, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a teacher with the Clinton, Tenn., school system for almost 20 years. Prior to returning to college and getting her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Tennessee, she was a full-time housewife and mother of the Gnadts’ three children. She and her husband, Paul, resided in Norris, Tenn., for over 50 years, where both were active in the community and their church. After 10 years of retirement in Florida, they moved to Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va., and were active until their respective deaths.
On June 21, 1947, Eva was married to Paul A. Gnadt, who predeceased her. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Waters of Culpeper, Va., and Marilyn Blackburn and husband, Craig Meyer, of Dunlap, Tenn.; and son, James Gnadt of Rockville, Md. In addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law, Wayne Gnadt of Denver, Colo., and her five grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held in conjunction with a family reunion in Norris, Tenn., on a date in summer of 2020 to be determined. Immediate arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Those wishing to provide memorial gifts may consider the Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 600 University Blvd., Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or donations payable to the Employee Christmas Gift Fund, 3935 Sunnyside Drive, Suite A, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
