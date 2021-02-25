Eva Elizabeth Wheelbarger Click, 88, a resident of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Click was born May 5, 1932, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Charles William Andrew and Rosie Bell Minnick Wheelbarger.
She worked for Dunham-Bush and Celanese. She was a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren.
On Nov. 24, 1951, she married Wilmer Click, who passed away July 16, 2004.
Surviving are two children, Betty Jager and husband, Rick, of Clemmons, N.C., and Billy Click and wife, Sherry, of Dayton; sister, Mary Whitmore; two grandchildren, Jamie Click and Christy Click; two stepgrandchildren, Monica Jager and Eric Jager and a nephew, Henry Nicholas.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Click was preceded in death by two children, Dwight Click and Janet Click; four brothers, Glen Wheelbarger, Johnny Wheelbarger, Frank Wheelbarger and Andy Wheelbarger; half brother, Paul Long; and three sisters, Reba Nicholas, Ethel Wheelbarger and Bessie Wheelbarger.
Pastor Tony Martin will conduct a graveside service Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Briery Branch Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines and masks are required.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so on Friday, Feb. 26, at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821 or to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
