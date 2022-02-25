Eva Mae Gardner Reeves, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
She was born in Hershey, Pa., on July 31, 1932, and was a daughter of the late Elmer and Kitty Grace (Showalter) Gardner.
Eva was a member of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, where she had served as a deacon. She was a past board member of the Bridgewater Retirement Community, Habitat of Humanity and numerous other community and church organizations.
She was united in marriage on Aug. 30, 1951, to Robert Garland "Bob" Reeves, who preceded her in death on May 13, 2015.
She is survived by her children, Donna Bowman and husband, David, of Frederick, Md., and Connie Minnick and husband, Barry, of Bridgewater; her son, Kenneth Reeves and wife, Phyllis, of Broadway; eight grandchildren, Micah Bowman and wife, Dana, Seth Bowman, Elizabeth Fricke and husband, John, Amanda Gogola and husband, Jacob, Heather Murray and husband, Daniel "D.J.", Danielle Minnick and fiance, Jamie Eye, Brett Minnick and wife, Ann, and Sarah Reeves. Nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Reeves; granddaughter, Stephanie Miller; three sisters, Hazel Garber, Hilda Ruff and a baby sister, Esther Gardner; and five brothers, Herschel Gardner, Merle Gardner, Nelson Gardner, Harry Gardner and Orville Gardner.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with Pastor David Miller and Pastor Jennifer K. Scarr officiating. The service will be streamed from the church's YouTube channel. Burial will be private.
Friends may pay their respects and sign the register Sunday, Feb. 27, from 10:00 a.m.to 6:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah District Church of the Brethren, Disaster Program, P.O. Box 67, Weyers Cave, VA 24486 or Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 245, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
