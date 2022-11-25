Eva Mae Hummel, 87, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
She was born on October 19, 1935, and was a daughter of the late Charles and Nellie (Keibler) See.
On November 4, 1950, Eva was united in marriage to Dale Hummel, Sr., who preceded her in death on July 6, 2010.
Eva is survived by children, Frances Patterson and husband, Fred, of Bridgewater, Diane Derrow and husband, Randy, of Dayton, Tammy Derrow and husband, Bruce, of Mount Solon, Dale Hummel, Jr, and wife, Rebecca, of Dayton, and Michael Hummel and companion, Vickie, of Dayton; sister, Margaret Baldwin and husband, Gerald sister-in-law, Mona See; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; very special caregiver, Montana Hoover.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death a son, Willie Hummel, Sr.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 PM Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A service celebrating Eva's life will be held at 11AM on Saturday, November 26th at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren, with Rev. Darren Howdyshell officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.