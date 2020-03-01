Eva R. Boggs, 94, of Dooms, transitioned to her heavenly home on Feb. 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Eva was born May 22, 1925, in Rushville to the late Jesse R. and Arbelia (Hildebrand) Rhodes and was raised in Dayton, Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Callum Boggs; a sister; and two brothers.
Eva is survived by her husband of 74 years, Cecil Boggs; children, Michael T. Boggs (Cyndy), Rebecca Jones and Elizabeth Boggs; 10 grandchildren and 21 great- grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Blue Ridge Chapel Church of the Brethren. A celebration service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online and to view her complete obituary at www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
