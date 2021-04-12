Evangeline Frances May Monger, 93, of McGaheysville, Va., resided at Journey’s Crossing, passed away April 9, 2021.
She was born Feb. 12, 1928, and was a daughter of John R. and Ida Florence May. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Leon (Karo) Monger; two sisters, Alva May and Eunice Rexrode; brother, Wilbur May; and a dear sister-in-law, Barbara May.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen F. Monger of Harrisonburg; sister, Reba Stroop of Journey’s Crossing, Elkton; close friends, Faye Morris of Harrisonburg and Melinda Motsinger of McGaheysville and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In her early years, she worked at DuPlan in Grottoes and Blue Bell in Elkton until she left work to be a homemaker. Later, she sold Avon and worked at H&R Block. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church serving as treasurer for many years as well as being active in the Ladies Aide and other church functions.
She volunteered at EAUS in Elkton and also served as treasurer for that organization for several years. She was a lifelong caregiver for many people including her mother, nieces and nephews and other family members and friends. She played chauffeur for many aging neighbors taking them to Senior Citizens meetings and doctor’s appointments.
She enjoyed family get-togethers, flowers, reading, baking, candy making, gardening, and traveling in the States. She was an avid collector of antique glassware and Barbie dolls.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg and a graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with The Rev. Kam Stabler officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Attn: Alicia Loomis, 1344 Rockfish Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
