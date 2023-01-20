Evangeline Spinnard, 96, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Jan. 19, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Miss Spinnard was born Oct. 1, 1926, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late George Isaac and Martha Bell Madison Spinnard.
She was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church but attended Peake Pentecostal Church. She was a respected member of the Peake community.
Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Miss Spinnard was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Madison and Floyd Madison; and a special nephew, Alvin “Butch” Willis Madison.
The funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wilma White officiating. Burial will follow at Peake Pentecostal Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peake Pentecostal Church, 3650 Peake Mountain Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830 or to John Wesley United Methodist Church, 445 Sterling St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22, 2023, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
