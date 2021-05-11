Evelyn Benner Swartzentruber
Evelyn Fern Benner Swartzentruber passed away May 8, 2021. She was 93.
The funeral will be held Friday, May 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Mennonite Church in Greenwood, Del. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Greenwood Mennonite Church Building Fund, P.O Box 246, Greenwood, DE 19950. Visit www.framptom.com for complete obituary.
