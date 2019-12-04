Evelyn E. Dove
Evelyn Esther (Ritchie) Dove, 89, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Dove was born Feb. 28, 1930, in Fisher, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Frank and Maggie (Cleaver) Ritchie.
She was employed by Aileen Sewing for 22 years and later worked as a caregiver. She enjoyed gatherings with the Singers Glen Senior Citizens group, reading, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Singers Glen Baptist Church.
On Sept. 28, 1948, she married Allen Marvin Dove, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Esther Dove Hurst and husband, Curt, of Verona, Marvin Allen Dove and wife, Juanita, of Bergton, Galen Maurice Dove and wife, Ellen, of Broadway, Glenn Lee Dove and wife, Kathy, of Singers Glen and Tony Franklin Dove and wife, Donna, of Broadway; 10 grandchildren, Angie Hottinger, Sherry Nicholson, Michelle Trawick, April Graber, Nicole Baker, Adam Dove, Sarah Campbell, Aaron Dove, Nathan Turner and Justin Dove; 17 great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Beverly Lawson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dove was preceded in death by a grandchild, Shannon Dove; six brothers; and four sisters.
The Rev. Robby Burke will conduct a funeral service Thursday at 2 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Singers Glen Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may begin calling at the funeral home after noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Singers Glen Fire Company, P.O. Box 373, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
